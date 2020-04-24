_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020 -As scientists and medical workers across the globe work day and night to find a cure for the dreaded corona virus, a prophet has emerged from the blues and claimed that he can cure the virus.





The controversial South African prophet who is identified as Prophet Jacob, bragged on a live TV broadcast that he can cure corona virus through prayers.





He begged the Government to take him to the quarantine facilities so that he can perform the miracle.





According to the prophet, he can heal corona with 3 – 5 days.





See video.

pic.twitter.com/aTteE56PwP This is prophet Jacob from Mpumalanga, he’s misleading people that he can heal corona virus as he has the cure. #CoronavirusInSA — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 22, 2020







