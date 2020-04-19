_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 19, 2020 -The County Government of Bungoma has rubbished claims by a section of politicians that the County lost money through shady dealings when purchasing jerricans to fight the corona virus pandemic.





Politicians led by Senator Moses Wetangula, spread fake reports in the media that the county bought 600 20 litre jerricans at Ksh 10,000 each.





The rumours were further spread on social media platforms by political detractors ,who are only focused about 2022 instead of engaging in development projects, even without producing any evidence that the county funds were squandered.





The County Deputy Governor, Professor Ngome Kibanani, has cleared the air on the issue through an interview and revealed that the alleged misappropriated funds are safe in the county accounts.





The Deputy Governor added that no money is missing or squandered as alleged by a section of politicians.





The Health County CEC also rubbished claims that County funds were misused and blamed selfish politicians for spreading the rumour aimed at tarnishing the image of the County of Bungoma.





The CEC urged politicians to wait for campaign time and to stop empty political rhetoric or forward evidence to relevant Government bodies tasked with fighting graft instead of engaging in social media judiciary.





The County Governor , Wycliffe Wangamati, had also trashed the fake reports in an earlier interview with the Standard , saying the 368 jerricans were donations from well-wishers and Bungoma Business Community.





The jerricans were distributed to markets for hand-washing as a measure to control the spread of corona virus.





“Let it be known that we don’t have 600 jerricans out there but 368. “ said Wangamati.







