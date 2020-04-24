_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, 24 April 2020 - This young Kenyan man apologized to his girlfriend and promised to be faithful through a banner.





He paid for the banner space at the County Council offices and hanged it on a busy road.





He plastered his face and that of his girlfriend on the banner and captioned it, ‘ I am sorry for all the lies and deceptions. Pliz take me back. I will right my wrongs.’





Is this stupidity or being a real gentleman?





See the banner and tell us what you think









