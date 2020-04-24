_________________________________________________________________________
Friday, April 24, 2020-This white woman caused a stir after she hanged posters notifying the public about her missing pet snake.
She claims that her missing pet snake of 6 years is not poisonous and urged anyone who comes across the dreaded reptile not to harm it.
The lady says that her son accidentally let the snake out and it disappeared.
She also put it clear that she is not practising witchcraft.
See poster.
