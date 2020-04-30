_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020- A man has caused a stir on social media after he castigated Kikuyu ladies on twitter and predicted that in the next five to ten years, most Kikuyu ladies will be begging men for marriage.





The twitter user who is identified as, George Mwangi, said that although he is married to a Kikuyu woman, he cannot advise even his worst enemy to marry a Kikuyu woman.





He added that his son will never marry a Kikuyu woman unless he is dead.





Kikuyu women have been painted as murderers and most men fear marrying them.





A lot of men have lost their precious lives in the hands of Kikuyu women.





See Mwangi’s tweet has caused a lot of heat on twitter.





















See reactions.

I'm a kikuyu married to a kikuyu and it's a bad experience to marry our kikuyu ladies and that's why you get most of them are single mothers,,,,,by the next five to ten years kikuyu ladies will be begging men for marriage,,,,my son will never marry a kikuyu not unless am Dead pic.twitter.com/1K7lbr7nNe — George Mwangi (@handsomehard001) April 29, 2020

Kikuyu women should be declared a new pandemic. — Genecare™ (@Genecare_Ke) April 29, 2020

If you are married to a kikuyu make sure hautakosana na brothers zako kwasababu ndi watakusaidia ukizeeka ,watoto sahau mwanaume hauna mtoto ,RIP if you get money /rentals — ImpracticalJoker (@Wakiliwamaskini) April 29, 2020

If you want to have good marriage with Kikuyu lady make sure you have money but never ever reveal the source of money ,Secondly never ever built a plot .if you invest you will limiting you're days on earth my brother — Katunda Kingangi (@KatundaKingangi) April 29, 2020

Hahaha this ladies are killers ,we know them.....unaaanza aje kukatia mkikuyu? — Ocs Ebouwe (@ebouwe) April 29, 2020

The best tweet I've seen on this thread. Character is key and has no tribe. Ukipatana na msichana na munaelewana then go for it. Toxic people are everywhere — BeZonyez 🇰🇪 🇩🇪 (@OchPhil) April 30, 2020

Kikuyu ladies mmechoma picha sana ata wazungu washaingiza baridi,wahidi nao walitoka kijiko. You are on your own — Stay@HOME (@nickfanaka) April 29, 2020

