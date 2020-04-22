_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 22, 2020- A married woman confronted her husband’s side-chick after spotting some nasty photos that she had sent to him and instead of the side-chick apologizing, she confronted the aggrieved woman head on.





The notorious side-chick confessed that she is a "Malaya"(prostitute) and told the aggrieved woman that her husband’s pays her Ksh 2000 per night to sleep with her.





She further questioned her why she snooped through his phone if at all she didn’t want to get a heart attack.





See dramatic exchange between the aggrieved woman and husband’s side-chick.















