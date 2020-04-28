_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, 28 April 2020- There was drama after members of the public threatened to discipline a police officer who attempted to arrest a man for not wearing a mask.





Trouble started after the public noticed that the cop was harassing the man for not wearing a mask and even hand-cuffed him yet he didn’t also have a mask.





The cop wanted to arrest the man and then solicit for a bribe but angry Kenyans accosted the rogue police officer and threatened to beat him up.





He was saved by his colleagues who calmed down the irate members of the public and un-cuffed the man before the situation got out of hand.





Watch video.







