_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020- As COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world scientists are advocating for the use of face masks to slow its spread.





According to a study, countries where the use of masks in public have a better ‘flattening the curve’ outcome and ultimately containing the spread of COVID-19.





This is after it emerged that the virus can be spread not only by sneezing but also by talking during casual conversations.





It is for that reason that Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday issued a directive that all passengers in public transport vehicles must have a face mask.









"Public Service Vehicle operators and boda bodas shall be required to ensure that all their passengers and everybody they carry have masks on to help avert further spread of this disease''. Mutahi said.





So how does the mask help to slow the spread of this deadly virus?





Watch the video below.



