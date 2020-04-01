_________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - The coronavirus pandemic has literally brought business to a standstill as people world over stay at home to curb its spread.
It is not business as usual as this slay queen who is going through a serious dry spell can attest.
The horny lady tried to lure a delivery guy to have sex with her but the guy couldn’t take chances.
Ordinarily, this guy could have jumped at the opportunity to have a good time with sexy lady.
This maybe a skit but you can bet there are folks out there going through this.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
I like that delivery guy he is so wise and clever proverbs 23:26-28 My son, give me your heart, and let your eyes observe my ways. For a prostitute is a deep pit; an adulteress is a narrow well. She lies in wait like a robber and increases the traitors among mankind.ReplyDelete