Tuesday, April 21, 2020- Oxford trained economist, Dr. David Ndii, has launched a scathing attack against President Uhuru and his administration over the manner in which he’s handling the Covid19 pandemic in the country.





In the poem titled, Hollow Man, Dr. Ndii raises a number of issues from the billions raised via Eurobond with nothing to write home about to the latest scandal where poor Kenyans are taken into quarantine centers forcibly and asked to meet the costs.





Read the poem below.









Hollow man





You borrowed billions to build a rail





Four hundred and fifty to be precise





The old one could’ve been fixed for a fifth





Five thousand more megawatts, you bellowed





And we only needed two





A megaproject here, and one there you roared





And now we need a mega response to Covid-19





You cower and whimper for alms





Where is it the megalomania when we need it?





Hollow man,





You scrounge and beg





To fight a scourge never seen before,





Yet not too long ago,





You stared us down and sold Eurobonds





Two billion dollars in a flash





The biggest debut bond in Africa





And tapped eight hundred million more





And we know not whence it went





Where is the bravado when we need it?





Hollow man,





You quarantine our people in dingy places





And force them to pay for no fault of their own





But you splurge millions on vainglorious hospitality





Four hundred million to buy an Africa Union seat down the drain





What do we lack now that you lost?





Three hundred million for the wake of a despot we ought to forget





When a tenth of that would have been more than enough





Who remembers, who cares?





Where is the vanity when we need it?





Hollow man,





Our people suffer in China and cry for help





You say they must pay their way





But you have money to burn on hustler jets for missions unknown





And roam the world on the public purse





As millions starve





Where is the fecklessness when we need it?





And the hustler jet?





Hollow men of yore sold us to the white man as slaves





He brought us smallpox and syphilis





And took the land





You have sold to yellow man





Who enslaves us with debt





And brought us corona





And scorn





Hollow man





Your foreign master’s frailty is now laid bare





Your fealty of no use, you can’t fly to hospital there





East west you have nowhere to turn





Your time is up





Your time is up



