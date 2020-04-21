1 , ,
Tuesday, April 21, 2020- Oxford trained economist, Dr. David Ndii, has launched a scathing attack against President Uhuru and his administration over the manner in which he’s handling the Covid19 pandemic in the country.

In the poem titled, Hollow Man, Dr. Ndii raises a number of issues from the billions raised via Eurobond with nothing to write home about to the latest scandal where poor Kenyans are taken into quarantine centers forcibly and asked to meet the costs.

Read the poem below.


Hollow man

You borrowed billions to build a rail

Four hundred and fifty to be precise

The old one could’ve been fixed for a fifth

Five thousand more megawatts, you bellowed

And we only needed two

A megaproject here, and one there you roared

And now we need a mega response to Covid-19

You cower and whimper for alms

Where is it the megalomania when we need it?

Hollow man,

You scrounge and beg

To fight a scourge never seen before,

Yet not too long ago,

You stared us down and sold Eurobonds

Two billion dollars in a flash

The biggest debut bond in Africa

And tapped eight hundred million more

And we know not whence it went

Where is the bravado when we need it?

Hollow man,

You quarantine our people in dingy places

And force them to pay for no fault of their own

But you splurge millions on vainglorious hospitality

Four hundred million to buy an Africa Union seat down the drain

What do we lack now that you lost?

Three hundred million for the wake of a despot we ought to forget

When a tenth of that would have been more than enough

Who remembers, who cares?

Where is the vanity when we need it?

Hollow man,

Our people suffer in China and cry for help

You say they must pay their way

But you have money to burn on hustler jets for missions unknown

And roam the world on the public purse

As millions starve

Where is the fecklessness when we need it?

And the hustler jet?

Hollow men of yore sold us to the white man as slaves

He brought us smallpox and syphilis

And took the land

You have sold to yellow man

Who enslaves us with debt

And brought us corona

And scorn

Hollow man

Your foreign master’s frailty is now laid bare

Your fealty of no use, you can’t fly to hospital there

East west you have nowhere to turn

Your time is up

Your time is up

Your time is up
