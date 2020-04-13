_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 13, 2020 -City prostitute, Huddah Monroe, has devised new money making tactics to survive the harsh corona pandemic that has affected prostitutes like her, who make a living through peddling flesh to wealthy men.





The petite high end sex worker, who disguises herself as a socialite, has been moving in different countries across the globe to sell her “pudesh” through sex trips that are disguised as business trips.





However, corona pandemic has dealt her a major blow since movement across the world has been restricted after commercial planes were grounded.





To survive the harsh times, Huddah has opened a premium fan page where fans subscribe with 10 dollars(Ksh 1000) to watch some of her exclusive home-made porn and learn about her dirty confessions.





Huddah confessed that she once had sex in a moving plane and described it as the sweetest sex ever.





See her dirty confession in the premium fan-age that you must pay to access.



