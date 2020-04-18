_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Sunday, April 19, 2020 - Fading city socialite and sex worker, Vera Sidika, turned up for a party on Friday night in the company of her girlfriends, who are suspected to be fellow partners in the business of selling sex, and openly bragged about it on social media.





The Government implemented dusk to dawn curfew that starts at 7PM and ends at 5AM and every Citizen is supposed to adhere to the rules set by the Government on social distancing but Vera and her friends don’t give a hoot.





She was out partying on Friday night with her friends and bragging about it on social media through her Instagram stories.



They had a house party before turning up for the actual party.

















See video.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST