Monday, April 13, 2020

-Tusker Project Fame alllumni and gospel star, Ruth Matete, is mourning the death of her Nigerian husband Pastor John Apewajoye alias, Pastor Beloved John, who succumbed to injuries after a gas explosion.





As messages of condolences pour in, it has emerged that the deceased was married before meeting the Kenyan singer.





He reportedly abandoned his wife and two kids in Nigeria and flew to Kenya, where he met Matete and lied to her that he was single, although he had not divorced his first wife officially.





Matete’s deceased husband’s relatives approached her after they learnt that they were planning to get married but she was defiant after she was informed that he had another family back in Nigeria.





Here are photos of Matete’s deceased husband’s first wife and kids.



























