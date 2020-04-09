_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020-

A Kisumu based slay queen has lost her life after she was accosted by her aging sponsor’s children and killed.





The young and beautiful lady who is identified as Mercy alias, Jaber Nyar Suba, had gone to her sponsor’s house for a sleep over when his children accosted her and killed her. (read the story here if you missed it)





They accused her of confusing their father, prompting him to abandon their sick mother.





Social media detectives have unearthed photo of the aging sponsor that the deceased was dating.





See his photo.









See photos of the deceased.













The Kenyan DAILY POST