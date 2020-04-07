_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has addressed Mt Kenya residents and affirmed that his Government did not want to lock down the country over Covid19.





In an interview with Inooro FM on Tuesday morning, Uhuru who was speaking in his native Kikuyu language, said that this option will be the last resort when all else had failed.





"We do not want to lock down Kenyans in their houses like in other countries because what will they eat," Uhuru said.



He, however, warned that Kenyans must follow all the directives issued by the Government if a lockdown was to be avoided.





"If we don't follow the directives given by the Government we shall have no option than ordering for lockdown."



"But I know the implications of a lockdown and that's why I don't want us to follow that route" Uhuru said.









Uhuru's choice of Kikuyu language did not auger well with some Kenyans among them renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi.





Mwangi said that Uhuru chose to use the Kikuyu language to convince his voting robots that he is doing enough in fighting Coronavirus.





“Kibaki was president for 10 years but he never did such a thing."



"Uhuru should have sent CS Kagwe or a Doc to do that."



"He is trying to rally his Kikuyu base in case infections increase, he can blame the citizens with "I told you so" rhetoric.” Mwangi said.



