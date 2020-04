Tuesday April 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has addressed Mt Kenya residents and affirmed that his Government did not want to lock down the country over Covid19.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Tuesday morning, Uhuru who was speaking in his native Kikuyu language, said that this option will be the last resort when all else had failed.

"We do not want to lock down Kenyans in their houses like in other countries because what will they eat," Uhuru said.





He, however, warned that Kenyans must follow all the directives issued by the Government if a lockdown was to be avoided.