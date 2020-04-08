_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020- Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe is among senior government officials who are not sleeping in ensuring that Coronavirus disease is eliminated in the country.





So far, Kenya which reported its first case on March 13, 2020, has 172 COVID 19 cases and six fatalities.





Nairobi city has 82 percent of the registered cases and on Monday President Uhuru Kenyatta with the advice of Mutahi and Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi put the city on partial lockdown and banned movement in and out of the bustling metropolis.





To enforce the partial lockdown, Mutahi and Matiangi visited Rironi roadblock and urged officers manning it to inspect and allow Lorries carrying foodstuffs to various places.





“We commended the personnel stationed at both sites and urged them to remain resolute in the enforcement of these new measures. The government encourages all Kenyans to comply with the new directives governing the movement of persons in an effort to combat this pandemic,” Mutahi said.





The roadblocks within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area are erected at Small World in Athi River, Katani, Koma near Tala, Chania Bridge, Landless area on Garissa Road, Uplands, Rironi- Maì Mahiu Junction, Ngong, Kiserian, Isinya and Ting’ang’a.



