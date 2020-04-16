_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 16, 2020- Kenyans on social media have described President Uhuru Kenyatta as a full-time businessman and part-time President over how he is handling Coronavirus pandemic.





The disease, which originated in China has already claimed the lives of 11 Kenyans and infected 234 as on Thursday, April 16th

Today, Uhuru issued a state of Nation address where he spoke about things that many Kenyans didn't understand.





In fact, millions of tenants switched off their television sets en masse after the son of Jomo failed to mention rent waivers in his weekly COVID-19 address.





COVID 19 has rendered millions of Kenyans jobless and many have been unable to pay their March and April rents.





But since Uhuru and Harambee House mafias are the fat landlords and big Kahunas in Kenya, they cannot waive rent to cushion suffering Kenyans.



