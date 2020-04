“The upper limit for PMS acceptance at the point of receipt into the KPC system is 200°C to enable smooth pipeline operation and effective slop disposal. The PMS (Petrol) onboard MT OCEAN TIARA with a cargo volume of 108,203 M3 does not meet our product acceptance criteria on Final Boiling Point (FBP) using the method ASTM D86. The FBP of the cargo was 204°C, after a witness test done at the KPC PS 14 laboratory. The purpose of this letter is to advise that KPC will not handle the vessel and therefore the importer s d arrange for the vessel to vacate the jetty immediately,” said KPC in the letter to Supplycor, the umbrella body for all oil marketers in Kenya.