Friday, April 3, 2020 -Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are the largest producers of oil, flooded the world market with oil making the price of the commodity drop to a level last seen in 1991.





The benchmark Brent crude oil price fell below $34 (Ksh.3490.78) before picking up slightly to return north of $35 (Ksh.3593.45) at dawn on Monday to mirror a near 22 per cent plunge.





Following the flooding of the market with oil, US prices of petrol and diesel dropped with Sh 27 per litre but here in Kenya the price only dropped by Sh1.50.





In Kenya, price are controlled by cartels who have the blessing from Harambee House and State House mafias.





For example, two vessels K07and K08 were deliberately delayed with February plate’s average to benefit from the falling oil prices, despite having been loaded on March 6.





Also, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has rejected a petrol cargo of 108,203 cubic metres on vessel MT Ocean Tiara, on grounds that the Final Boiling Point is higher than the recommended.





“The upper limit for PMS acceptance at the point of receipt into the KPC system is 200°C to enable smooth pipeline operation and effective slop disposal. The PMS (Petrol) onboard MT OCEAN TIARA with a cargo volume of 108,203 M3 does not meet our product acceptance criteria on Final Boiling Point (FBP) using the method ASTM D86. The FBP of the cargo was 204°C, after a witness test done at the KPC PS 14 laboratory. The purpose of this letter is to advise that KPC will not handle the vessel and therefore the importer s d arrange for the vessel to vacate the jetty immediately,” said KPC in the letter to Supplycor, the umbrella body for all oil marketers in Kenya.





The cartels are ensuring that all the fuel imported into the country in March is billed as if it was imported in February.





President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be aware of the dirty dealings since KPC managers report directly to State House, Nairobi.



