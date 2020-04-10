_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 11, 2020-

Millions of Kenyans are in support of Gatundu South legislator, Moses Kuria, who on Friday called on Kenyan Government to expel all Chinese nationals living in the country.





Kuria, who seems agitated stormed his Facebook and expressed disappointment with how Africans and particularly Kenyans are being treated in China over Coronavirus disease

“It is only fair that all Chinese nationals leave the country with immediate effect. How do you blame Africans for a virus you manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory? Go back home. Hata madeni hatutalipa” Kuria wrote on his Facebook.





Kuria’protested after reports emerged alleging that Kenyans living in China had been evicted from their houses in China and forced to live in the streets for having the dreaded coronavirus.





Now Kenyans who cannot understand how Chinese would blame Africans for a disease that originated in their own country want the Chinese living in Kenya to also leave the country.





Kenyans' reactions.





Have a look at some of the reactions from Kenyans:





@Davidkimmzz Moses Kuria has stopped Reggae. #ChasingAllChinesin254





@OdhiamboOnyan13 I don't agree with Moses Kuria but this is wisdom





@14may125 This was the speech I expected from DP William Ruto. Moses Kuria was brave enough #BringKenyansInChinaHome





@krazy_nairobian Viva Moses Kuria. For the first time I can say I'm proud of this son of Gatundu. Long live the defiant spirit of great liberators. May you continue oozing wisdom all days of your life. You @HonMoses_Kuria are now my second option after Raila (baba is one). Aluta continua!



