Monday April 27, 2020-

A fresh war has erupted between the Office of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over who should have custody of investigation files.





For the last two weeks, officials at DPP have been questioning the new rules introduced by DCI directing that original investigations files should not be forwarded to prosecutors.





In the new rules issued by DCI boss George Kinoti, prosecutors must obtain permission to access original investigation files.





According to the new rules, no original files or documents should be submitted to the ODPP. Files pending before court will only be submitted to the ODPP after a request is received in writing.





However DPP, Noordin Haji, has dismissed the rules as illegal, untenable and unworkable.

“How can we prosecute a case without an original file or document? That is not possible,” Haji said.





“The constitution is very clear on such issues. Ask them how and why they are doing it,” Haji added.



