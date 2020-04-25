_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 25, 2020- Fading K24 news anchor, Betty Kyalo, has joined other Media Max employees in suing President Uhuru Kenyatta for forcing employees to take up to 50 per cent pay cuts.





In a memo, a couple of days ago, Media Max which owns K24 TV, Kameme FM, People Daily, Milele FM and several vernacular radio stations announced that every employee must take a 50 percent pay cut over effects of Coronavirus disease.





However on Friday, the Employment and Labour Relations court issued orders temporarily stopping Mediamax from forcing or coercing employees to take up to 50 per cent pay cuts.





Justice Bryam Ongaya restricted the Uhuru’s controlled media house from subjecting the employees to pay cuts unless the management proves that they are unable to pay salaries.





The petition was filed by 36 media max employees including Betty Kyalo.





Betty Kyalo was once a side kick of Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Joho has since dumped the sultry presenter after she became fat.



