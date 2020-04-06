_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 -Association of Atheists in Kenya has called for the arrest of Catholic Church leader in Kenya Cardinal John Njue and other catholic priests for breaching the health laws during the Palm Sunday.





In statement on Sunday, the association said the clerics disregarded the Public Health laws and procedures which call for social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus.





“We are calling for the arrest of the Catholic Church leadership that conducted the mass at Holy Family Basillica today (Sunday),

including His Eminence, Cardinal Bishop John Njue,” part of the statement read





The group argued that the government has been firm on arresting other people found to have breached the social distancing rules, and therefore, the clerics ought not to evade the prosecution.





“It should be recalled that fifteen athletes were arrested in Elgeyo Marakwet earlier this week after they were found training in a group contrary to social distancing rules put in place to protect the public against the spread of Covid-19.”it said.





The atheists were refering to the incident in which unnamed clerics were standing next to Cardinal John Njue during the Palm Sunday mass without regarding the one-metre rule.



