_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday April 20, 2020 - New details have emerged on President Uhuru Kenyatta's potential plans after the 2022 General Elections.





According to Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli, Uhuru would be in a key position of influence after 2022, However, he will not remain as President.





"I predicted that Uhuru will be here after 2022 and, trust me, he is going nowhere.”





“He will be here, but not as President.”





"He will be in a different role.”





“I am close to Raila (Odinga - ODM leader) and Gideon (Moi - KANU leader).”





“Just like Uhuru, Raila and Gideon mean well for this country.”





“They want to leave a lasting legacy for Kenyans."





Alluding to a possible alliance between Uhuru, Raila and Gideon, Atwoli maintained that Deputy President William Ruto would have to accept that Uhuru was going nowhere.





"When you see me, you see Gideon because he is my chairman in the Kenya African National Union (KANU).”





"The moment DP Ruto accommodates in his thinking that Uhuru will be here to play a key political role after 2022, the better for him," Atwoli stated.





Atwoli also spoke on his close personal relationship with the President, stating that Uhuru was scheduled to attend this year's Labour Day celebrations but the plans were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.





"I am very close to the President.”





“We relate well on politics and the economy.”





“He is the one who wrote the forward to my book, Fame, Force and Fury.”





“ I did not tell him what to write but he did it himself.”





"He has known me for years.”





“I don't talk to him every day and he might be close to some of his CS's but we are close.”





Similar sentiments were shared by David Murathe, who made a dramatic return to Jubilee Party headquarters after Uhuru rejected his resignation.





Murathe has also previously maintained that Uhuru will be a part of the country's political set-up after 2022.





"The Constitution bars him from vying for the Presidency after his second term but does not in any way bar him from seeking another position.”





"As Jubilee leader, he can assume another position in a different political dispensation," Murathe had stated.





Considered one of Uhuru's close confidantes, Murathe has supported Uhuru since the general election in 2002 and has been vocal in his criticism of Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST