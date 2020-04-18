_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Last month, some Kenyan corporations volunteered to produce alcohol-based sanitizers for free distribution to the public.





During the volunteering process, the government offered to source ethanol to be used in the manufacture of these sanitizers.





In a letter from the Office of the President, dated 18th March 2020, Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the expedited manufacture of these sanitizers follows a recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the use of alcohol-based sanitizers, as a way of stopping the spread of COVID-19.





However exactly one month after this kindly gesture, no Kenyan has received a free sanitizer from the government as promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Saturday, renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi castigated Uhuru’s Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita over the fake promise.





“Good Morning @NziokaWaita. I have been to about five informal settlements in Nairobi this week and l haven’t seen the said government sanitizers. How many were produced, at what cost and where are they being distributed? Who is doing the distribution? Accountability is important,” Mwangi asked.





Waita is yet to respond to Mwangi,who is also an award winning photographer.



