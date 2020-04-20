_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 20, 2020- Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued statement after it was accused of negligence over the death of renowned Swahili writer Ken Walibora Waliaula





Ken, who is the author of Siku Njema and Kidagaa Kimemwozea books died last weekend after he was rushed at Kenyatta Hospital.





Ken was rushed to KNH after he was hit by a speeding Double M bus along Landhes Road, Nairobi.





At KNH he remained unattended/ abandoned/ neglected until about midnight when he met his maker.





According to his family Ken stayed unattended for 15 hours at KNH’s casualty and this has generated a lot of heat on social media with many accusing the hospital of being behind the writer’s death.





However in a statement on Monday KNH's Board chairman, Nicholas Gumbo defended the hospital and said it is the best referral hospital in Kenya.





“As KNH we are the Apex institution and we are attending to all other clinical problems not Covid-19 alone. No one should be told otherwise,” Gumbo said.



