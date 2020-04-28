_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 28, 2020 - Ugandan Prophet, Elvis Mbonye, has claimed he foresaw Coronavirus hit the world long before anyone.





The Zoe ministries leader said God revealed to him about the looming threat of the pandemic towards the end of 2019.





In a video that has since gone viral, Mbonye said he did not alert the world to prepare because, the revelation he got from God was not meant for everyone.





"Towards the end of 2019, I had moved somewhere to pray and as I was receiving many prophetic revelations what came to me was that there would be a flu-like disease that will come from China but I did not see its intensity."





"The declaration I made in January was actually not made for everyone.”





“ People do not realise a man of God is not a public servant, so the revelation is given to those who would receive it and not those who would not," he said in an interview with Ugandan journalist Solomon Serwanjja.





Prophet Mbonye said talked about the prophecy to thousands of congregants on Tuesday, January 7, as he was predicting what would happen for the whole year.





"I always have beginning of year meetings where I prophesy what will happen the whole of that year.”





“On Tuesday, January 7, I mentioned about the outbreak of the virus to thousands who heard it but I spoke in parables just like Jesus did.”





“"So in the beginning of the year, I said someone will take a two weeks off (sick-leave) and this came to pass and you can see people now being quarantine for 14 days,” he stated.



