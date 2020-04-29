_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020- Nairobi Hospital on Monday started to offer Covid-19 testing known as PCR SARS COV-2.





The ultra-modern facility announced that it will charge Sh 10,000 per person and this shocked many Kenyans especially the poor.





Now details have emerged that the hospital is using test kits donated to the Kenyan government by Alibaba founder Jack Ma to conduct tests.





The man who is stealing the kits and selling them to private hospitals is Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Chairman Richard Ngatia.





Ngatia, who is also the owner of club Galileo, Nairobi. is said to be among fat hyenas who are Government PPEs to private hospitals.





Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) scientists have decried lack of test kits despite Alibaba founder Jack Ma donating hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 test kits to Kenya Government.



