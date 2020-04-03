_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020- According to a study conducted by World Health Organisation in 2019, Kenya is one of the countries that have the poorest health sector to deal with communicable diseases such as malaria, typhoid and Cholera.





Despite allocating billions of shillings to Health Ministry, Kenya is still rated poorly in terms of giving its citizens affordable medical care and also having research labs like other developing countries.





In Kenya billions of shillings are stolen, drugs set aside for public hospitals are sold and many government hospitals and county hospitals look like torture chambers.





President Uhuru Kenyatta, who brags that Kenya has a vibrant health sector, seems to be blinded by his advisers among them Dr. Wangari Nganga.





Dr. Wangari Nganga is among busybodies who advise Uhuru on matters of health and going by the state of Kenya’s health sector it is clear that the woman is a big embarrassment and a loser.





Dr. Wangari holds a Master’s degree in Health Policy, Planning and Financing from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a medical undergraduate degree from the University of Nairobi.





Before her appointment, Wangari was working in Muranga County.



