_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 11, 2020- Japan seems to be on the front line in leading research and production of a drug that will treat Novel Coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19.





Currently, on the whole planet, there is no approved drug for coronavirus disease.





However, a Japanese company has manufactured a drug that seems effective in treating the deadly disease.





On Friday, the Government of Kenya ordered a consignment of the drug from Japan to treat COVID 19 patients.





The drugs are favipiravir (trade name Avigan), which Kenya has ordered to treat local patients.





Acting Director of Public Health Patrick Amoth said the government was in discussion with Japan to receive batches of the antiviral drug.





Avigan is separately undergoing a Phase III trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for Covid-19 patients, according to the manufacturer, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.





In March, the Chinese government said the drug was effective against the novel coronavirus.





“It has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment,” said Zhang Xinmin, the director of the science ministry’s China National Centre for Biotechnology Development, in a news conference.





The clinical trial was conducted at hospitals in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with 200 patients participating.



