Friday April 17, 2020-

An American pharmaceutical company is manufacturing a drug that may be the breakthrough in treating Novel Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19.





The giant pharma, Gilead Sciences, is manufacturing remdesivir which has proven to be effective in treating Coronavirus.





Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who is leading the clinical trial of the drug, said patients who are administered the drug are recovering fast unlike other patients who are taking other drugs.





“The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We’ve only had two patients perish,” Kathleen stated.





The drug, made by Gilead Sciences, was tested against Ebola with little success, but multiple studies in animals showed the drug could both prevent and treat coronaviruses related to Covid-19, including SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).





Back in February, the World Health Organization (WHO) said remdesivir showed potential against Covid-19.



