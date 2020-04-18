_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 19,2020

-Chaos and pandemonium rocked Eldoret Town on Saturday after residents bought standard newspapers and proceeded to burn them in the streets of the Agricultural based town.





The charged residents were ostensibly irked by the story run by Standard Newspaper where it said Deputy President Dr. William Ruto is powerless and lonely.





The headline of KANU chairman, Gideon Moi’s controlled media house was'Big office, no power' and this according to Eldoret residents targeted Ruto’s supporters.





The visibly angry supporters bought the dailies from local vendors and proceeded to set them ablaze while calling out the publisher for allegedly being used to tarnish the reputation of the DP for political reasons.





"We condemn what the Standard newspaper has been publishing about William Ruto and we want to urge Ruto not to be intimidated with this newspaper. We know the agenda it is driving and we will not welcome it in this region," One of Ruto supporters stated.





Since the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, Ruto has been walking on the periphery of Jubilee's administration.





This was made worse when Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was elevated to a more powerful position of supervising and chairing the Cabinet's sub-committee meetings on development matters.



