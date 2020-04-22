_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has today addressed the escape of 50 individuals who had been quarantined at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi.





On Tuesday morning 50 Kenyans quarantined at the institution escaped after jumping over a wall putting the country on risk of more infections.





Speaking to journalists at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, Uhuru stated that all the 50 that had escaped quarantine would be traced, arrested and forced back into quarantine.





“Even those we saw escaping, we will get a hold of all of them and return them back to the centres.





"They will stay there until the period of quarantine is over. We know you and we will get a hold of you," Uhuru vowed.





The father of the reiterated that the government would not allow a few Kenyans to endanger the lives of others.



