Thursday, April 30, 2020- Kenyans are still in shock after a man was burnt inside his car at Buru-buru estate, Nairobi on Wednesday.





The deceased who is identified as Terrence Korir, a staff at Bank of Africa Westlands Branch, died a painful death inside his Subaru car.





It’s reported that neighbors heard screams from from his wife at around 8:30 am on Wednesday and when they rushed to the scene, the car was already on fire.





Korir was married to a Kikuyu woman identified as, Ruth Wanjiru, who hails from Ann Waiguru’s backyard in Gichugu.





Neighbours revealed that Korir and his wife had frequent domestic wrangles.





Here are photos of the deceased.





















He died a painful death.











