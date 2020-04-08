_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 8, 2020

-Fear has engulfed National Assembly and the Senate

after at least 20 legislators and dozens of parliamentary staff allegedly tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.





The lawmakers are among 52 members of the Senate and National Assembly who received their results on Tuesday from the Ministry of Health after taking the voluntary tests last week.





The National Assembly, through its clerk Michael Sialai, submitted the lawmakers' names last week to the Ministry of Health for testing.





Among those infected with the virus are members of Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Delegated Legislation Committee.





The two committees with a combined membership of 38 held a joint sitting on March 17 in the presence of Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale, who has since tested positive.





The members of Justice and Legal Affairs Committee who were in the same sitting with Kamoti are among 20 lawmakers who have tested positive.





The members of Justice Legal Affairs Committee include





1. William Cheptumo- Baringo North MP





2 .Alice Wahome – Kandara MP





3. Japheth Mutai – Bureti MP





4. Johanna Ngeno- Emurua Dikirr





5. George Gitonga – Tharaka





6. Jennifer Shamala – nominated.





7. John Munene – Kirinyaga Central





8. Antony Githiaka – Mukurweini MP





9. Roselinda Soipan – Narok women representative





10. Yussuf Adan Haji – Mandera West MP





11. John Kiarie –DagoretI South





12. Zuleikha Juma - Kwale Women representative





13. Peter Kaluma – Homa Bay MP





14. Charles Gimose – Hamisi MP





15. Mwamkale Kamoti – Rabai MP





16. George Orori Momanyi – Borabu MP





17. Beatrice Kahai – Vihiga Women representative.





18. Antony Oluoch – Mathare MP





19. Kericho Senator, Aaaron Cheruiyot.





20: Adan Keynan – Eldas MP.



