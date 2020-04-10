_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 10, 2020- Thugs are taking advantage of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by President Uhuru due to the Covid-19 pandemic to unleash terror innocent Kenyans.





A case in point is this incident in Kibundani, Ukunda, and Kwale County, where thugs brutally attacked and killed a 42-year old night guard.





The unknown assailants hacked the guard to death and proceeded to steal 5 gas cylinders (one 13kg and four 6kg) worth Kshs.20, 770.





If you believe you can identify any of these murderers from the CCTV footage, please pass the information to Diani Police Station, Kwale County or any other Police Station so that we can bring these killers to justice.





Stop them from ever harming anyone again.





Watch the video below and circulate widely so they can be brought to book.



