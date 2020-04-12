_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 12, 2020- This heartbreaking video shows how the 59-year old man who succumbed to Coronavirus in Ukwala, Siaya County was hurriedly buried





The deceased was buried at night without a coffin as his devastated family members watched from a distance.





According to a police report the deceased had travelled from Mombasa on Sunday, April 5, accompanied by his wife and two children.





He started coughing days later after which he checked into Matibabu Foundation Private Hospital on April 10 where he passed on.





His blood samples were sent off to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) labs for testing on Saturday, April 11 where it was confirmed he died of Covid-19.





So far Kenya has lost eight people to Covid-19 as the number of confirmed cases reach 197.





Coronavirus is real guys. Stay safe.





Watch the video below.



