Sunday April 26, 2020

-Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe has sacked a top scientist at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for allegedly delaying COVID -19 results.





As usual, scientists have been delaying results even for weeks but with this era of Kagwe, KEMRI researchers should understand that it is either you perform or you go home to your wife.





On Friday, Mutahi sacked KEMRI’s Centre for Virus Research director Dr Joel Lutomiah over what he termed as negligence.





In a memo, Mutahi sacked Lutomiah because he failed to release the results on time that Friday.





Kagwe instructed KEMRI Director Prof Kombe to remove Dr Lutomiah from any leadership position at Kemri immediately.





“This is further to our meeting with the Cabinet secretary this afternoon on the matter relating to your conduct. You, this morning, delayed the release of Covid-19 laboratory results of the previous evening contrary to an earlier agreement with the Ministry of Health that you release them before 8 am. You, therefore, have failed in your duty to honour a matter that is of national importance,” the letter by Prof Kombe says.





“I hereby relieve you of your duties as the Director, Centre for Virus with immediate effect. You will hand over to Dr Samson Konongoi, who will act until a substantive holder is appointed. Meanwhile, revert to your previous position as a research scientist.” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





