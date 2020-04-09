_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has warned Boda Boda operators in Kenya to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing or risk being banned.





Speaking during his daily brief on the Coronavirus situation in Kenya, the CS said:





"Bodaboda operators are not adhering to measures, they are still carrying more than one person.





“If caught the boda boda will be impounded.”





On the same vein, the CS announced 5 people had tested positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking Kenya’s tally to 184.





"In the last 24 hours we have 308 samples and out of which 5 people have tested positive for the Corona virus. 3 of those diagnosed are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners," CS Kagwe stated.





The CS also revealed that two mandatory quarantine centres had been closed and all isolated persons who had been held in them released.





"I'm pleased to say that we have managed to close down a number of quarantine facilities which include the Trademark and Hillpark hotels.





"In this regard, we are kindly appealing to fellow Kenyans to warmly receive those of us that were in those facilities and have since been released to go home. There shouldn't be any stigmatization of anybody," the CS announced.





So far Kenya has 184 positive cases, 12 have recovered while 7 have succumbed to the disease.



