Wednesday, April 15, 2020- Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has called on Kenyans to deal with the stress brought about by the Coronavirus responsibly.





Speaking during the daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, the CS noted that cases of domestic violence have gone up since President Uhuru announced dusk to dawn curfew to curb the spread of this deadly virus.





“ Let us not vent out our anger on family members,” said Kagwe.





The CS called on the clergy and other professionals to offer guidance and counselling.





Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country have hit 225 after nine more people tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.





What is worrying is the fact that all the new cases were not in quarantine centers but they were picked during contact tracing.





“We are not out of danger. Even the countries that have been hit hard by the virus recorded numbers similar to ours before the situation got worse.





“We must continue to take the necessary precautions,” said Kagwe.





However, on the bright side, the CS announced 12 recoveries taking the number to 53, although one more person succumbed to the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 10.



