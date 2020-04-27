_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 27, 2020 -Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has surprised Kenyans after he allowed restaurants to sell alcohol despite the threat posed by Coronavirus disease commonly known as COVID-19.





Addressing the press at Afya House on Monday morning, Mutahi gave the restaurants the green light to reopen to the public.





He, however, said the hotels are only allowed to open back

their doors between 5 am and 4 pm.





“The restaurants will operate between 5 am and 4 pm, not later than that…because, after that, it becomes difficult for the people to get home for curfew,”





“Those restaurants that are going to open must limit the number of persons who are going to be in the restaurant so that they can be able to keep social distances that we have recommended,” the CS stated.





Kagwe further allowed the restaurants to sell alcohol to customers partaking of their meals normally, adding that bars will, however, remain closed.





“We have also said that this is not a license to start opening bars, alcohol shall only be sold to those having meals in a normal manner in a restaurant…we have not opened bars,” he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST