_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday April 8, 2020 – Barely a week after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was recognized by the US Newspaper for doing a good job in handling the Coronavirus pandemic, nurses in Kenya don’t share that opinion.





This is after Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako slammed Kagwe, saying his predecessors did a better job.





Panyako complained about the failure of the Government to provide enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) to nurses.





Speaking during an interview, Panyako slammed Kagwe claiming his predecessors, CS James Macharia, did a better job than him when he was the Health Minister.





"I had high hopes in honourable Mutahi Kagwe when he was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Health but I'm getting disappointed in what he is doing.”





"In fact, I would say the former minister who is the minister for transport today and the one who is at World Health Organization were doing much better than the immediate former minister for health and the current one,” Panyako said.





Panyako added that the Government is not catering for nurses in the country.





“The Government seems to be ignoring health workers, they are just waking up and making directives without looking at the welfare of the nurses.”





"Look at what the president did the other day, he gave money to artists musicians.”





“Perhaps Jaguar is a friend of the President and that's why his area of profession received 100 million, what was there for health workers? Nothing."





Nurses in Kakamega and Kilifi ran away when patients suffering from Covid-19 symptoms checked into health facilities in the areas due to lack of PPE's.





A clinical officer in Ngara, Nairobi became Kenya's first health worker to contract Coronavirus while in the line of duty.





Some nurses who are working at Kenyatta National Hospital were also quarantined after coming into contact with a six-year-old child who later died of Covid-19.



