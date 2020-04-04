_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Health Ministry, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, is on the spot for not heeding one of the government’s measures to contain the Covid-19 in Kenya.





The Health ministry had called on offices and business institutions to minimize the use of hard copies in their transactions and adopt the use of paperless mode in a bid to curb the spread of this deadly virus.





However, while addressing the media on Friday, Dr.Mwangagi was spotted reading a hard copy statement which is akin to preaching water and drinking win.





Kenya has a total of 122 coronavirus cases, 4 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the virus was first reported on March 12, 2020.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.