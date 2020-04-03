_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 3, 2020 -Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has ordered Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest all those who leaked photos of Brenda Cherotich.





Brenda Cherotich is a woman who recovered from Coronavirus disease at Mbagathi Isolation ward.





Immediately after Brenda announced that she had recovered from disease, rogue bloggers shared her nudes on social media and according to Mutahi the habit is uncouth and unacceptable.





“It is unpalatable for anyone to trivialise the lives of Kenyans. I condemn this. I am saddened that some Kenyans have gone to social media to make a mockery of the situation…. Really?” the CS wondered.





The CS said that the government would not use innocent Kenyans to try and conduct a “PR exercise” on the state of Covid-19.





“Yesterday I informed you about our two young people who have recovered from coronavirus. Why would a government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other inter-governmental organisations decide to make a PR exercise with two innocent Kenyans?” he posed.



