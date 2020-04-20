_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 - It was not a lucky day for this jobless man who had disguised himself as a woman to secure a job.





The man dressed like a lady complete with a bra, pantie, wig and skirt, and then went to look for a house-help job in a bureau.





However, the poor guy was busted during the interview and undressed in public after the bureau owners found out that he was a man who was disguised as a lady.





Watch the dramatic video.









