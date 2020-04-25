_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 26, 2020 - A thread on memorable sexual encounters posted on the popular Chit Chat group saw Kenyan ladies flock to the group and divulge private information about their sex lives.





A woman identified as, Janet Wanjiru Murigi, confessed that she is married but there is a side guy of Burundian origin who dismantles her ‘Nunu’ like a pro.





She has been secretly meeting the guy for sex for about 3 years without the knowledge of her husband.





She praised the guy’s sexual prowess, saying that he drills her properly without using protection and makes her whole body tremble.





When ladies questioned her whether she is not afraid that her husband might spot the comment since she is using her real facebook account, she said that she doesn’t care.





The woman said that she has already lost respect for her useless husband after she found out that he had an affair with a sugar-mummy and even sired a kid with the older woman.





See the married woman praising her Burundian side bae for eating her 'Nunu' propeprly.





































Here are photos of the woman.











