_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, April 5, 2020- A sex starved man cursed the day he was born after he was busted chewing a married woman in her matrimonial bed.





He broke Team Mafisi’s commandments which states that a man should not have sex with a woman in her matrimonial bed no matter how horny he is.





The cheating woman’s husband reportedly arrived home announced and busted his wife busy serving her forbidden fruit to the side guy.





A video shared online showed the stupid man jumping from the balcony while stark naked and fell on the ground like a sack of potatoes as tenants who reside in the same apartment with the cheating married woman watched in shock.





Sleeping with a married woman in her matrimonial bed should be included among the 1000 ways to die.





Watch the video.









The Kenyan DAILY POST







