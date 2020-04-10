_________________________________________________________________________
He forgot to pause the randy porn video before he addressed his followers concerning the pandemic.
Netizens roasted him badly after they spotted the porn video that was running on the background.
The starved boychild is busy quenching his thirst with porn while practicing social distancing.
This is a must watch video, EH!EH!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
