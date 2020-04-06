_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday April 6, 2020-

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho seems to be setting the bar high when it comes to fighting Coronavirus disease.





Coronavirus, which has it has its origin in Wuhan,China has infected 142 Kenyans and killed four and the number is expected to rise exponentially if Kenyans fails to maintain social distancing of I metre and observing normal hygiene.





On Monday, Joho with the assistance of Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shabhal installed an automated fumigating booth for disinfecting members of the public using the Likoni Crossing Ferry .





The automatic booth is first of its kind in Africa and it is able to fumigate hundreds in a matter of seconds.





Here are photos of the ultra-modern machine.







