Wednesday April 8, 2020 - Head of Infectious Diseases Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Dr Loice Ombajo, has predicted the Covid-19 pandemic could end in September or October in the worst-case scenario.





With a number of Kenyans advised to stay at home, many are wondering when the Coronavirus pandemic will grind to a halt.





"How long this lasts depends on what we do.”





"If we do not stay home, if we do not follow the directives that we have been given, then we are going to be in this for a long time.”





“Worst case scenario could possibly be towards September or October,” Ombajo stated during an interview.





She added that if Kenyans follow the set Government directives of staying at home, washing hands, wearing masks when out in public and avoiding social gatherings then the pandemic will end sooner.





"From issues of modelling, you know modelling takes the data that we have and says what is the worst-case scenario.”





"It also looks at how other countries have had this go on and I think the best example we have is China.”





“China put in very stringent measures, people stayed in their houses, you are not be found on the street at all, because of that, they were able to contain this sooner," she revealed.





Kenyans have been flouting Government directives especially ones touching on avoiding public gatherings, dusk till dawn curfew and the cessation of movement.



