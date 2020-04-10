0 , , ,
Saturday, April 11, 2020-As the world battles with the corona virus  pandemic, sanitizers have been put up in public places to ensure high standards of hygiene.

 However, some petty thieves are stealing the sanitizers.

A case in point is this  shameless guy who  was caught red handed  stealing a sanitizer outside a business premise  instead of buying his own.

He put the sanitizer  in his bag after washing his hands and walked away but another man who saw him stealing cornered him.

This is shameful.

Watch video.


