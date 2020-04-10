_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 11, 2020 -As the world battles with the corona virus pandemic, sanitizers have been put up in public places to ensure high standards of hygiene.





However, some petty thieves are stealing the sanitizers.





A case in point is this shameless guy who was caught red handed stealing a sanitizer outside a business premise instead of buying his own.





He put the sanitizer in his bag after washing his hands and walked away but another man who saw him stealing cornered him.





This is shameful.





Watch video.







